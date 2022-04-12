SBN Reacts: Division, Pennant WS Winners

This week with SBN Reacts, respondents were asked who will win each division, who will emerge as the league champion from each league, and who will win the World Series.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, not surprisingly, were the favorites to win the World Series, with 25% of the vote. You will not be surprised to learn that the Rangers were not the favorites in the American League West — however, the vote was closer in the A.L. West, it appears, than any other division, with the Houston Astros being the pick of just 52% of respondents.