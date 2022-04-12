Texas Rangers lineup for April 12, 2022 against the Colorado Rockies: starting pitchers are Martin Perez for the Rangers and Chad Kuhl for the Rockies.

The Rangers look to split the series against the Rockies tonight, and hopefully, there will not be any stupid slide-related drama. Texas has an off day tomorrow before starting a four game home series against the Angels that begins on Thursday. Garrett Richards is making a rehab appearance for Round Rock tonight, and is eligible to return from the injured list Thursday.

The lineup:

Miller — LF

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garver — C

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — CF

K. Calhoun — RF

Ibanez — 3B

W. Calhoun — DH

7:05 p.m. Central start time