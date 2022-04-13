Minor league update for 4/13/22

Down East had four pitchers combine on a shutout. Emiliano Teodo threw 2.1 IP with no hits, one walk and two Ks. Bradford Webb went 3.2 IP, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out four. Michael Brewer allowed a hit while striking out three and walking no one in two innings. Destin Dotson struck out one and walked one in an inning of work.

Yosy Galan had two hits. Tucker Mitchell had a hit and a walk

Down East box score

Hickory had a low scoring day game, with the Crawdads prevailing by a 1-0 score. Ben Anderson went 2.2 scoreless innings and Triston Polley went 3.1 scoreless innings. Marc Church threw two scoreless innings with two hits allowed and three Ks, with no walks.

Evan Carter and Keyber Rodriguez each went 1 for 3 with a walk. Angel Aponte had a pair of hits.

Hickory box score

Avery Weems started for Frisco, allowing four runs in two innings of work, with a walk, four hits (including a home run), and three strike outs. Jonathan Ornelas, David Garcia and Dustin Harris all had hits.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/roughriders-vs-missions/2022/04/13/671507#game_state=final,game_tab=,game=671507

A.J. Alexy went four innings for Round Rock, allowing one run on four hits and four walks, striking out two. Ryder Ryan allowed one run in an inning of work. Yerry Rodriguez walked two, struck out one and allowed a hit in an inning of work.

Davis Wendzel went three for three with a homer. Bubba Thompson doubled. Sam Huff had a hit.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/express-vs-space-cowboys/2022/04/13/664735#game_state=final,game_tab=,game=664735