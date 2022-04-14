Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Levi Weaver says that while Marcus Semien and Corey Seager are the big money signings, Kole Calhoun and Brad Miller are establishing themselves as the veteran presence that are leading the young players by example.

Adolis Garcia has shown a remarkable improvement in his plate discipline so far in 2022, with four walks versus five strikeouts through five games.

Chris Woodward likes what he saw from Martin Perez, who gave up seven hits and three runs in four innings in his 2022 debut.

In an effort to drive more LSB long-form content I think y’all need to tell Adam to go see and review the new Nolan Ryan documentary.

And that’s about all I’ve got.