Texas Rangers lineup for April 14, 2022 against the Anaheim Angels: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Shohei Ohtani for the Angels.

The Rangers and the Angels kick off a four game series in Arlington this evening, and the Rangers have tweaked their normal lineup a little bit. Andy Ibanez is sitting, Mitch Garver and Jonah Heim are both in the lineup, and the two Calhouns are in the outfield corners.

The lineup:

Miller — 3B

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garver — DH

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — CF

K. Calhoun — RF

W. Calhoun — LF

Heim — C

7:05 p.m. Central start time.