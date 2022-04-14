Texas Rangers lineup for April 14, 2022 against the Anaheim Angels: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Shohei Ohtani for the Angels.
The Rangers and the Angels kick off a four game series in Arlington this evening, and the Rangers have tweaked their normal lineup a little bit. Andy Ibanez is sitting, Mitch Garver and Jonah Heim are both in the lineup, and the two Calhouns are in the outfield corners.
The lineup:
Miller — 3B
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Garver — DH
Lowe — 1B
Garcia — CF
K. Calhoun — RF
W. Calhoun — LF
Heim — C
7:05 p.m. Central start time.
