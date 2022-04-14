Apostel clears waivers, is outrighted

The Texas Rangers announced today that infielder Sherten Apostel cleared waivers and was outrighted to AAA Round Rock.

Apostel, 23, was designated for assignment last week when the Rangers needed to open up 40 man roster spots in advance of Opening Day. A righthanded power hitting first baseman, Apostel came over from Pittsburgh as the player to be named later in the 2018 Keone Kela deal that also brought Taylor Hearn to Texas.

Apostel made his major league debut in 2020, but missed much of 2021 due to injuries, and didn’t hit much when he was healthy, splitting his time between AA and AAA. Apostel stays in the organization for now, and will get the chance to get his bat going and see if he can earn a spot on the 40 man once again.