Minor league update for 4/14/22

Jose Corniell, acquired by the Rangers for Rafael Montero before the 2021 season, started for Down East and had a solid night, throwing 3.1 scoreless innings, walking one and striking out four while allowing three hits. Damian Mendoza walked one and struck out one in 0.2 IP. Robby Ahlstrom, acquired in the Jose Trevino trade, allowed three runs on five hits in 2.2 IP, though he did strike out five. Teodoro Ortega allowed two runs in 2.1 IP on four hits and two walks, striking out three.

Derwin Barreto had a pair of hits. Alejandro Osuna and Tucker Mitchell each had a hit.

Down East box score

Hickory had Nate Krauth on the mound tonight, and he allowed four runs in four IP on six hits, striking out five. Aaron Zavala had two hits. Keyber Rodriguez had a hit and a walk. Trevor Hauver had two walks. Cody Freeman and Angel Aponte each had a hit.

Hickory box score

Justin Slaten started for Frisco. Slaten allowed two runs on four hits and a walk in four innings, striking out four. Kyle Gowdy allowed a run on a hit and a walk in two innings, striking out two. Lucas Jacobsen, a 6’5” lefty reliever, fanned two in a scoreless ninth.

Ezequiel Duran had a pair of doubles. Josh Stowers had a hit.

Frisco box score

Cole Winn had an impressive start for Round Rock, throwing four shutout innings, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out four. Jason Bahr allowed two runs on three hits in two innings, striking out one. Hever Bueno struck out two in a scoreless inning.

Sam Huff homered. Davis Wendzel and Josh Smith each had a hit and a walk. Bubba Thompson doubled.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/express-vs-space-cowboys/2022/04/14/664689#game_state=final,game_tab=,game=664689