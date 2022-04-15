Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers smacked Shohei Ohtani and the Angels around last night. Kennedi Landry writes about Jonah Heim hitting grand slams and, more importantly, winning The Hat.

The Rangers also got a home run from Corey Seager last night, his first of 2022 and first as a Texas Ranger.

New veteran signees Brad Miller and Kole Calhoun, the latter of which made a pretty snazzy catch last night, are finding their footing, writes Levi Weaver.

Evan Grant talks to Donnie Ecker and says that the Rangers’ improved plate discipline is paying off early.

Elsewhere, as the MLB celebrates Jackie Robinson Day, Grant talks with Marcus Semien about his promotion of diversity across baseball and the franchise he plays for hopefully doing the same.

Stefan Stevenson writes about Chris Woodward changing his stance on the “unwritten rules” ever since the fiasco with the Padres and the 3-0 pitch.

ICYMI yesterday, the Rangers shuffled some arms around, including the recall of flamethrower Nick Snyder.

And the guys at MLB Pipeline name a prospect that could be an impact call-up for every team.

That’s all for today. The Rangers continue their series with the Angels tonight at 7:05. Go bullpen!