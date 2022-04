Texas Rangers lineup for April 15, 2022 against the Anaheim Angels: starting pitchers are Matt Bush for the Rangers and Reid Detmers for the Angels.

Texas is rolling with a bullpen day today, and Matt Bush has apparently got the nod to start the game. With the lefty Detmers starting for Anaheim, both Calhouns are sitting today.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garver — C

Garcia — RF

Lowe — 1B

Ibanez — 3B

Solak — DH

Culberson — LF

White — CF

7:05 p.m. Central start time