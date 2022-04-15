2-5 - Angels offer a free win, Rangers politely decline with 9-6 loss

The Texas Rangers scored six runs but the Anaheim Angels scored nine runs.

The people who have been intentionally walked with the bases loaded to force in a run in mine and most of our lifetimes is Barry Bonds, perhaps the best player in the history of the sport, in 1998 and Josh Hamilton in 2008, when he was having his superlative first summer with the Rangers.

Well, add Corey Seager to the list.

Angels skipper Joe Maddon — of course it was Joe Maddon, just as it was with Hamilton — called for the free pass to the Rangers’ new expensive superstar to try to halt a Texas rally from getting out of hand with the score 3-2 in favor of the Rangers.

The 4th inning intentional walk made it 4-2 but Texas made Maddon momentarily look silly for the strategy as they scored two more on a sac fly and a balk to go up 6-2. Of course, as funny as that all was, the Rangers’ relief corps is no laughing matter and tonight was a bullpen game with Spencer Howard hitting the IL yesterday.

Asking the ‘pen to hold it together for nine innings seemed dubious and it was Kolby Allard in the following half inning that came apart as he handed all five runs back to Anaheim to allow them to take a 7-6 lead that they would only add to later.

So now we have the answer to a future trivia question and another Rangers loss.

Player of the Game: Sure Charlie Culberson drove in three and Nick Solak had a couple of hits but, I mean, if you’re walked with the bases loaded, you’re the PotW.

Up Next: The Rangers and Angels are back at it tomorrow with LHP Taylor Hearn set to make the start for Texas against Texan RHP Noah Syndergaard for Anaheim.

Saturday night’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 6:05 pm CDT.