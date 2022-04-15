Minor league update for April 15, 2022

Grand Prairie’s own Josh Stephan started for Down East tonight and excelled. Stephan went 5 shutout innings, striking out three, allowing two hits and no walks. Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa struck out one in 0.2 IP. Marcus Smith had a hit and a walk.

Down East box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/cannon-ballers-vs-wood-ducks/2022/04/15/669682#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=669682

Owen White threw five shutout innings for the Crawdads, striking out eight, walking be and allowing two hits. Thomas Saggese and Chris Seise each homered. Cody Freeman had two hits and a walk. Evan Carter had a hit.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/hot-rods-vs-crawdads/2022/04/15/673781#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=673781

Cody Bradford started for Frisco. He went five shutout innings but got in trouble in the sixth and was pulled with two on and none out in the inning, resulting in his final line being two runs in five innings, with five Ks, three hits and three walks. Fernery Ozuna struck out four in 1.2 IP. Chase Lee threw a shutout inning.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/roughriders-vs-missions/2022/04/15/671484#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=671484

Glenn Otto threw four shutout innings for Round Rock, striking out four and walking one while allowing one hit. Josh Smith had a pair of hits. Bubba Thompson had three hits.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/express-vs-space-cowboys/2022/04/15/664688#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=664688