Saturday morning Rangers stuff

The Rangers lost to the Angels last night. Much of the game story revolves around LAA walking Corey Seager with the bases loaded.

The Athletic touches on similar happenings with, of course, Barry Bonds and Josh Hamilton.

The DMN’s Joe Hoyt also has a story about Opal Lee, the ‘grandmother of Juneteenth’ who threw out the first pitch before the game yesterday.

And Owen White was pretty good last night in his second start of the season.

The Rangers and Angels square off again tonight at 6:05 (or approximately three hours after the Mavs steal game one from Utah).