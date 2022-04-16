Sborz to i.l., Moore up

The Texas Rangers have placed pitcher Josh Sborz on the injured list with a sore elbow. To take his place, the Rangers have brought up pitcher Matt Moore. Moore does not have to be added to the 40 man roster since Dennis Santana is on the COVID list.

First, on Moore, this would seem to be a situation where the Rangers need an arm that can give them innings in a garbage situation either today or tomorrow. Jon Gray is due back off the injured list after this weekend, and presumably will take Moore’s spot (if Santana isn’t activated tomorrow and takes Moore’s spot). So this isn’t a true “return of Matt Moore” type situation.

As for Sborz…one of the notable things this year for the Rangers has been that, since the Josh Jung injury, they have not had any serious injuries to deal with among players in the majors, or in the mix for a major league job. Elbow soreness tends to be serious, though. We shall have to wait for more information on his situation, but one would expect Sborz to be on the shelf for a while.