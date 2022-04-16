Texas Rangers lineup for April 16, 2022 against the Anaheim Angels: starting pitchers are Taylor Hearn for the Rangers and Noah Syndergaard for the Angels.f

Texas tries to rebound from yesterday’s bullpen disaster. Jonah Heim is behind the plate, and the two Calhouns are back in the lineup.

Today’s lineup:

Miller — LF

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — CF

Lowe — 1B

Heim — C

W. Calhoun — DH

K. Calhoun — RF

Ibanez — 3B

6:05 p.m. Central start time

UPDATE — Brad Miller has been scratched with back tightness. The two through five guys each move up one spot, Willie Calhoun hits fifth, Kale Calhoun moves up to the seventh spot, and Nick Solak is hitting eighth and playing left field.