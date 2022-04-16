2-6 - Thor smites Rangers in 7-2 loss to Angels

The Texas Rangers scored two runs but the Anaheim Angels scored seven runs.

Texas starter Taylor Hearn was cruising early tonight before he had to face the scary part of the Angels lineup for the second time.

Anaheim starter Noah Syndergaard was cruising early tonight before he had to face the scary part of the Rangers lineup for the second time.

Unfortunately for Texas, the Angels’ three-run 3rd inning outburst bettered the Rangers’ two-run 3rd inning effort and then Syndergaard went right on back to cruising while Hearn labored through just two more outs after the fateful 3rd and made a thin Texas bullpen have to slog through the majority of another game.

That didn’t work out very well and the Rangers have their sixth loss in eight tries.

Player of the Game: Nathaniel Lowe had three hits.

Up Next: The Rangers will close out this series on Sunday looking for a split with LHP Martin Perez set to make the start for Texas against LHP Jose Suarez for Anaheim.

The Easter finale first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 1:35 pm CDT.