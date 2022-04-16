Minor League Update for 4/16/22

A bunch of doubleheaders today, so let’s get cracking...

Down East saw Larson Kindreich get the start in the early game. He went four innings, allowed a run on three hits and two walks, and struck out six. Nick Lockhart got touched up for four runs in two innings of work on three hits and a walk, striking out four. Maximo Acosta got two hits, and Alejandro Osuna got a hit.

In game two, Winston Santos threw five innings, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks, striking out two. Destin Dotson went 1.1 IP, allowing three hits. Michael Brewer had 1.2 IP, striking out two and walking one. Henry Mateo had three hits. Junior Paniagua and Jose Acosta each had a hit. Tucker Mitchell had two walks.

Down East Game 1 box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/cannon-ballers-vs-wood-ducks/2022/04/16/669685#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=669685

Down East Game 2 box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/cannon-ballers-vs-wood-ducks/2022/04/16/669680#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=669680

Mason Englert started game one for Hickory. Englert went 4.2 IP, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks, striking out five. Thomas Saggese and Angel Aponte each had a single and a double. Aaron Zavala had a hit and two walks. Keyber Rodriguez had a hit and a walk. Chris Seise had a hit.

In game two, T.K. Roby gave up 7 runs in 4.2 IP on 8 hits, including two home runs. He walked one and struck out five. Marc Church struck out three in 1.1 IP, allowing an unearned run. Evan Carter had two hits. Thomas Saggese had a triple. Trevor Hauver had a hit and two walks. Aaron Zavala had a hit and a walk. Angel Aponte had a hit.

Hickory Game 1 box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/hot-rods-vs-crawdads/2022/04/16/673836#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=673836

Hickory Game 2 box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/hot-rods-vs-crawdads/2022/04/16/673835/final/box

Jack Leiter started the early game for Frisco today. He went four innings, allowing a run while walking three and striking out four. Jonathan Ornelas, Ezequiel Duran and Blaine Crim each had two hits. David Garcia, Dustin Harris and Josh Stowers had one hit apiece.

Cole Ragans started the nightcap, allowing a run on a solo home run in 4.1 IP. Ragans walked two and struck out four. Lucas Jacobsen walked two in a scoreless inning. Jonathan Ornelas and Dustin Harris each singled.

Frisco Game 1 box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/roughriders-vs-missions/2022/04/16/671503#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=671503

Frisco Game 2 box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/roughriders-vs-missions/2022/04/16/671488#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=671488

Jake Latz went six innings for the Express, allowing a run on two hits (one a homer) while walking five and striking out five. Yerry Rodriguez allowed a run in an inning of work. Leody Taveras had a single and a homer. Davis Wendzel had a double and a homer. Josh Smith doubled. Sam Huff singled.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/express-vs-space-cowboys/2022/04/16/664686/final/box#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=664686