Texas Rangers lineup for April 17, 2022 against the Anaheim Angels: starting pitchers are Martin Perez for the Rangers and Jose Suarez for the Angels.

Texas looks to salvage a split of their series with Anaheim, and we have the answer to the question of “who will play shortstop when Corey Seager sits,” as Seager is getting the day off today and Marcus Semien is starting at shortstop.

The lineup:

Semien — SS

Solak — LF

Garver — C

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Ibanez — 3B

Culberson — 2B

W. Calhoun — DH

White — CF

1:35 p.m. Central start time