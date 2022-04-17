Minor league update for 4/17/22

All those doubleheaders yesterday means just one game today, with Round Rock taking on Sugar Land. Kohei Arihara started and allowed three runs in five innings, striking out four. Hever Bueno struck out six in two innings of work.

Leody Taveras continued his hot start to the season, going three for five. Bubba Thompson had a single and a double. Davis Wendzel had a double and a walk. Josh Smith had a single. Matt Carpenter had a double and a ninth inning three run home run that broke a 3-3 tie and provided the winning margin for the Express.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/express-vs-space-cowboys/2022/04/17/664685#game_state=final,game_tab=,game=664685