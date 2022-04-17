Thoughts on an 8-3 Rangers loss

Angels 8, Rangers 3
- For the first week of the season, the Rangers were losing more than they won, but it was...I don’t know that I would call it an “acceptable” losing stretch. But the offense was productive, the games were close, and you could feel okay about things. It wasn’t that this seemed like a playoff team, but it seemed like a decent team, much better than what we have seen the past two years.
- That’s not been the case the past two games. The Rangers have, instead, had a couple of ugly losses, with starters giving up too many runs while not going deep into games, and a patchwork collection of relievers letting things get out of hand while the offense doesn’t put many runs on the board.
- Martin Perez allowed four runs — three earned — in four innings of work. One run came on a first inning passed ball. The final three came with two outs in third, with a double-walk-infield single and E5 combo-single sequence turning a 1-1 game into a 4-1 deficit.
- Then six relievers combined for the final five innings. Spencer Patton hit Mike Trout in the hand and knocked him out of the game, but the x-rays came back negative. Brock Burke, after two impressive outings, proved to be mortal, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk in 0.2 IP. Nick Snyder retired none of the three batters he faced, allowing two walks and a single before being pulled for Brett Martin. Martin got three ground ball outs, but two of Snyder’s runs scored, seemingly putting an end to any hopes of a Ranger comeback.
- Its one thing to say, yeah, the pitching is a problem but its going to get better. Its another thing to be experiencing it, wondering whether the starter will be able to allow fewer runs that innings pitched, wondering which of the cavalcade of relievers will be the ones to give up the runs that turn a close game into a not close one. A bullpen that is performing terribly can just suck the life out of you.
- Willie Calhoun continues to hit the ball hard, with a 110.4 mph double and a 106.5 mph ground out. Adolis Garcia had a home run today, and it went 102.8 mph. Marcus Semien smoke a 108.1 mph exit velocity line drive that went for a fly out. Andy Ibanez had a 102.6 mph flyout. Kole Calhoun, who has struggled so far this year, had a 101.8 mph fly out and a 99.5 mph single.
- I’m not going through the pitchers because that will just annoy me.
- Off day tomorrow. Jon Gray returns Tuesday. Things will get better. Even if it doesn’t necessarily feel that way right now.
