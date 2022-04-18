Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Evan Grant writes that a 1-5 homestand has soured the “Expect to win” motto for the Texas Rangers early in 2022.

Jeff Wilson looks at the highs and mostly lows from what ended up being a lost weekend for Texas.

Kennedi Landry ponders if a more patient approach at the plate could help Adolis Garcia become a part of the solution for the Rangers.

Wilson helps us to get to know Jon Gray who, by his own admission, is more of a nerd than a jock despite his appearance.

Landry’s latest newsletter covers the happenings from the first homestand of the season for the Rangers.

And, as Grant notes, just like the Rangers’ ability to play good baseball on Sunday, the expected powder blue uniforms were missing.

Have a nice day!