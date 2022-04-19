Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Evan Grant takes a look at the bullpen troubles for the Texas Rangers and how/if it is possible to solve them.

Jeff Wilson writes that, no, the Rangers aren’t going to start firing people a little more than a week into the season.

Levi Weaver’s Weaver Wire touches on Opal Lee’s wisdom among other items from the season’s first ten days.

Kennedi Landry had the unpleasant task of answering questions from annoyed Rangers fans on the team’s day off.

Sam Dykstra names Davis Wendzel as the third baseman on the season’s first Prospect Team of the Week at MLB Pipeline.

And, Ben Clemens over at FanGraphs makes it clear that you shouldn’t called for a free pass with the bases loaded.

Have a nice day!