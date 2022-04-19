 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Texas Rangers lineup for April 19, 2022

Texas heads to the Pacific Northwest for some Base Ball

By Adam J. Morris
Texas Rangers lineup for April 19, 2022 against the Seattle Mariners: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Robbie Ray for the M’s.

Texas will try to put the very bad start to the season behind them, as they head up to Washington State and play the seamen from Seattle. With lefty Robbie Ray on the mound, Texas is going with their righty-heavy alignment.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garver — C

Garcia — RF

Lowe — 1B

Solak — LF

Ibanez — DH

Culberson — 3B

White — CF

8:40 p.m. Central start time

