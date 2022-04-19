Gray activated, Holland DFA’d

The Texas Rangers have activated pitcher Jon Gray from the injured list today, as planned. To make room for him on the active roster, the Rangers have designated Greg Holland for assignment.

Gray was the Rangers’ Opening Day starter, but he only went four innings before having to leave due to a blister that developed in the fourth inning. He was expected to miss just one start and return to the rotation today, and, well, that’s what happened.

One of the more mystifying decisions the Rangers made this spring was adding veteran reliever Greg Holland to the Opening Day roster. Holland, 36, has had an ERA+ better than 100 just once in the last four years, when he put up a 1.91 ERA and 247 ERA+ in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He has now been designated for assignment, which clears out a 40 man roster spot, after putting up a 7.71 ERA in 5 games while allowing three home runs. He will presumably be waived and released.