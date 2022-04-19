Minor league update for 4/19/22

Gavin Collyer started for Down East, and faced seven batters. He hit one, struck out two and walked four before being pulled. Damian Mendoza allowed two runs in 4.1 IP on three hits, including a home run, while striking out two. Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa went three innings, faced nine batters, and struck out eight of them. Destin Dotson had a hit and a walk in one shutout inning of work.

Marcus Smith had a hit and a walk. Alejandro Osuna had a triple, two steals and a walk. Maximo Acosta had a hit and two steals. Henry Mateo had a pair of hits.

Down East box score

Hickory had Ricky Vanasco starting. Vanasco allowed a run in 2.1 IP, walking four and allowing two hits while striking out three. Marc Church went 1.1 IP, striking out two, walking two and allowing a hit.

Evan Carter had two hits and a walk. Aaron Zavala had a triple and a walk. Chris Seise had a single, a double and a walk. Trevor Hauver had a hit and a walk. Thomas Saggese had a hit and two walks.

Hickory box score

Frisco had Kyle Gowdy starting, and Gowdy allowed two runs in 2.1 IP. Ty Thomas allowed a run in 1.1 IP on two walks with a K. Chase Lee struck out three and walked one in a scoreless inning.

Dustin Harris had a pair of hits. Justin Foscue, who was just activated today, had a hit. Blaine Crim and Ezequiel Duran each had hits.

Frisco box score

A.J. Alexy allowed a run on a solo home run in 5 IP, walking one and striking out seven. Ryder Ryan allowed a solo home run while striking out three in 2 IP.

Sherten Apostel had a single and a home run. Leody Taveras and Bubba Thompson each had hits.

Round Rock box score