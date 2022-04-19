2-8 - Gray skies remain as Rangers lose to M’s 6-2 in opener

The Texas Rangers scored two runs while the Seattle Mariners scored six runs.

When the scoreboard lit up to read that tonight’s contest had moved into the bottom of the fifth inning, the Mariners had collected just two hits off of Rangers starter Jon Gray.

Gray’s return from an Opening Day blister was considered critical for a battered and bruised Texas pitching staff. Two hits through four innings, that’s pretty good, yeah?

Well the problem is those two hits went over the fence. The first hit was a three-run home run off the bat of Eugenio Suarez after Gray had hit a batter and gave up his only walk of the night. An inning later, Jarred Kelenic provided Seattle with their second hit, a solo shot, to make it 4-0 Mariners.

Later, after Gray exited after five innings and 77 pitches, the taxed bullpen did its thing as the Mariners added to their lead with their third dinger — an Abraham Toro two-run blast.

The Rangers have lost eight of ten games.

Player of the Game: For as bad as the pitching has been, the revamped lineup hasn’t been putting up much of a fight either of late. Tonight’s hero was No. 9 hitter Eli White who doubled, reached twice, stole a base, and scored both Rangers runs.

Up Next: The Rangers have to play 152 more of these and the first of those will see RHP Dane Dunning take the mound against RHP Logan Gilbert for Seattle.

Wednesday night’s first pitch from T-Mobile Park is scheduled for 8:40 pm CDT.