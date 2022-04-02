Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

Jeff Wilson appears to be moonlighting with the Morning News and writes that the Rangers extra roster spots to open the season are most likely going to be used on pitchers.

Kennedi Landry agrees, as she predicts the Rangers will carry 15 pitchers in her most recent Opening Day roster projection.

Levi Weaver has some words on the Rangers minor league rosters and who’s going where.

Also on The Athletic is a really nice piece by Zach Buchanan on Jack and Al Leiter and what it’s like to watch your kid pitch in the pros.

Now that Evan Grant has completed his prospect countdown you can catch up on his entire list here.

And finally the Yankees may or may not be in trouble. Probably not, though.

That’s all for this morning. Have a nice weekend!