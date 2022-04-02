Spring Training Game Thread: Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers are having the Cleveland Guardians over to Surprise Stadium for the final night Cactus League game on the spring training docket.

Reliever Matt Bush will take the mound first for Texas against RHP Shane Bieber for the Guardians.

Sat. vs. CLE at Surprise: Semien 4, Seager 6, Garver 2, Lowe 3, Garcia 8, K. Calhoun 9, Ibanez 5, Solak DH, White 7, Bush 1 — John Blake (@RangerBlake) April 2, 2022

You can follow along on Gameday, listen to the radio feed on 105.3 The FAN, or watch the game on BS Southwest Extra. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!