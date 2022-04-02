 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Spring Training Game Thread: Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers

Under the lights

By ghostofErikThompson
Texas Rangers Photo Day Photo by Robert Beck/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Texas Rangers are having the Cleveland Guardians over to Surprise Stadium for the final night Cactus League game on the spring training docket.

Reliever Matt Bush will take the mound first for Texas against RHP Shane Bieber for the Guardians.

You can follow along on Gameday, listen to the radio feed on 105.3 The FAN, or watch the game on BS Southwest Extra. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!

