Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jamey Newberg has the first installment of his semi-annual prospect ranking up over at The Athletic covering his 72nd to 55th ranked prospects.

Jon Gray’s triumphant return from the IL featured a rough first inning where he walked a batter, hit the next, then hung a slider that resulted in a three run homer.

Chris Woodward was happy with Gray’s resilience, noting that he battled back after giving up three runs in the first and a solo homer in the second and delivered five innings of mostly serviceable pitching.

Gray’s return is just the first of several moves anticipated over the next two weeks, with Spencer Howard also expected to be active once again after dealing with his own blister issues.

The Rangers are not yet panicking about their lackluster start to the season, but Chris Woodward observes that there are improvements needed in all facets of their game.

TR Sullivan discusses Jeff Burroughs’ heroic 1974 campaign with the man himself.