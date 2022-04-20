Minor league update for 4/20/22, Part I

So, as you know, I normally do one minor league update post per day, covering all the minor league games of the day involving Rangers affiliates.

Today, however, I’m breaking them into multiple parts. There’s a few reasons for that.

One, the Round Rock Express played an early game, and all the other Ranger affiliate games today are night games.

Two, the Rangers are playing a night game today, and so this gives us something to occupy ourselves with in the afternoon.

Third, the Rangers major league team is playing very poorly right now, and so more talk about the minor leagues is more pleasant right now.

Fourth, the Round Rock Express stomped Albuquerque by a score of 14-1 today, and there were a number of really good performances worth highlighting.

Cole Winn started for the Express, with Scott Lucas saying he worked a lot on throwing righty-righty changeups. Whatever he was throwing, the end results were pretty good, as he allowed just one run on three hits and two walks in five innings, with two Ks. Jason Bahr threw two shutout innings, allowing a walk and striking out three.

In regards to the bats...Leody Taveras was 2 for 5 with a home run, his third of the season. It is only 12 games, and I’ve been making a point of not looking too much at season numbers until we get to May, but Leody is off to a very, very good start. I wouldn’t expect to see him up anytime real soon — given the history, I suspect the Rangers would like to see him put together a stretch of at least a couple of months of raking in the minors — but signs are positive thusfar.

Josh Smith had a walk, a double and a homer today. That’s cool.

Davis Wendzel went three for five with a homer. Matt Carpenter went three for five with a double. Bubba Thompson had a hit.

And Sam Huff had a double, as well as a home run, which you can see below, that Trackman apparently measured as a 500 foot blast. Goodness.

Five. Hundred. Feet. (Per TrackMan.)@Rangers No. 11 prospect Sam Huff connects on an epic blast for @RRExpress. pic.twitter.com/wQprZshljd — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 20, 2022

Round Rock box score