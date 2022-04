Texas Rangers lineup for April 20, 2022 against the Seattle Mariners: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Logan Gilbert for the M’s.

Texas looks to snap out of their early season funk today, or at least try to get the bats, which were clicking for the first week or so, going again.

The lineup:

Miller — 3B

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garver — DH

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — CF

W. Calhoun — LF

K. Calhoun — RF

Heim — C

8:40 p.m. Central start time