2-9 - Rangers stifled by Mariners, lose 4-2

The Texas Rangers scored twice but the Seattle Mariners scored four times.

Yeah Dane Dunning wasn’t very good and didn’t stay in long and yeah the bullpen immediately allowed the opponent to pour it on but the Rangers also didn’t score until the ninth inning when they’d already put themselves in a 4-0 hole so we can’t just lay the disaster of these two weeks all at the feet of a maligned pitching staff.

Whatever the case, the Rangers have won just twice in eleven tries and the season already feels 100 years old despite being Early (TM).

Player of the Game: Leody Taveras.

Up Next: Rangers vs. Mariners in the finale. 8:40 pm CDT.