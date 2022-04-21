Texas Rangers lineup for April 21, 2022 against the Seattle Mariners: starting pitchers are Taylor Hearn for the Rangers and Marc Gonzales for the M’s.

Texas tries to avoid a sweep today, but the good news is that the Mariners are starting a lefthanded pitcher, and we know that the Rangers haven’t spent the last several years struggling against lefties.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garver — C

Garcia — RF

Solak — 2B

Lowe — 1B

Culberson — 3B

Ibanez — DH

White — CF

8:40 p.m. Central start time