Minor league update for 4/21/22

Robby Ahlstrom started for the Ducks and after two shutout innings ran into trouble with a five run third inning. Jose Corniell allowed five runs on eight hits (including two home runs) and two walks in 2.1 IP. Nick Lockhart allowed no runs in 1.2 IP, with two Ks and a walk. Tucker Mitchell, Maximo Acosta and Marcus Smith all had hits.

Down East box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/wood-ducks-vs-fireflies/2022/04/21/669801#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=669801

For Hickory, Nate Krauth allowed two runs in four innings. Evan Carter had a double, a triple and two walks. Trevor Hauver had a double and two walks. Keyber Rodriguez had two hits.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/crawdads-vs-blue-rocks/2022/04/21/673244#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=673244

Justin Slaten started for Frisco and had a very Three True Outcomes day, allowing two runs on two hits — both home runs — while walking five and striking out five. Chase Lee threw a scoreless inning with a K and a walk.

Justin Foscue had a grand slam and a double. Ezequiel Duran had a pair of doubles. Jonathan Ornelas had three hits. Blaine Crim and Dustin Harris had a hit apiece.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/naturals-vs-roughriders/2022/04/21/671862#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=671862

For Round Rock, Yerry Rodriguez allowed a run in an inning of relief. Hever Bueno threw two shutout innings.

Leody Taveras had a double and a triple. Josh Smith had a pair of hits. Matt Carpenter had a triple and a home run.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/isotopes-vs-express/2022/04/21/665050#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=665050