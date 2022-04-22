The Texas Rangers scored eight runs while the Seattle Mariners topped out at six runs.

Player of the Game: Hat tip to Kole Calhoun for his first RBI as a Ranger which ended up the game winner but Eli White had two hits, including a double, drove in a run, and scored once while making a great catch at the wall in foul territory that looked for a moment like it had halted the Mariners’ 8th inning rally.

The M’s tied the game but the Rangers eventually overcame a Seattle Taylor Hearn start and 10 walks total from a sextet of arms thanks in large part due to White’s play.

Up Next: The Rangers will move down to the Bay Area to get their first look at the Oakland Athletics with RHP Glenn Otto hopping into the rotation to make the start for Texas in the opener against RHP Adam Oller for Oakland.

Friday night’s first pitch from Oakland Coliseum is scheduled for 8:40 pm CDT.