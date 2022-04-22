Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers hung up a spirited win in Seattle last night, punctuated in spectacular fashion with a diving catch by one Adolis Garcia.

Evan Grant writes that Chris Woodward was using boxing analogies about getting punched in the mouth before Garcia, a former wrestler, helped the Rangers punch back.

Levi Weaver’s game story also has a punchy theme to it, along with some further depths on those Woodward quotes and uhhhh, whoa lol. Hardcore.

Kennedi Landry has some similarly pugnacious but significantly less extreme quotes from Kole Calhoun, who drove in the winning run with a ninth-inning double last night.

Elsewhere Evan Grant writes that the Rangers are going to be putting Jon Gray on the IL for the second time in as many starts, and calling up Glenn Otto in his stead.

Grant also has a mailbag where he touches on his unwavering sex appeal and also some baseball stuff.

The ‘Scue smacked a grand slam last night for Frisco.

Keith Law has prospect notes for three teams and the Rangers are one of them.

MLB Pipeline lists a future closer in every team’s system. Little awkward, given the notes above...

And tonight’s Rangers-A’s game will be streamed exclusively on AppleTV+, and our old friend Hunter Pence will be in the booth.

That’s all for this morning. Rangers-A’s first pitch is at 8:40 on whatever device you get AppleTV+ on. Happy Friday!