Texas Rangers lineup for April 22, 2022 against the Oakland A’s: starting pitchers are Glenn Otto for the Rangers and Adam Oller for the A’s.

Texas will look to make it a two game winning streak as they start a weekend series in Oakland. The Rangers are also using Glenn Otto to start tonight’s game, in his first appearance in the majors this year.

The lineup:

Miller — LF

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — CF

Lowe — 1B

K. Calhoun — RF

Ibanez — 3B

W. Calhoun — DH

Heim — C

8:40 p.m. Central start time