Texas Rangers lineup for April 22, 2022 against the Oakland A’s: starting pitchers are Glenn Otto for the Rangers and Adam Oller for the A’s.
Texas will look to make it a two game winning streak as they start a weekend series in Oakland. The Rangers are also using Glenn Otto to start tonight’s game, in his first appearance in the majors this year.
The lineup:
Miller — LF
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Garcia — CF
Lowe — 1B
K. Calhoun — RF
Ibanez — 3B
W. Calhoun — DH
Heim — C
8:40 p.m. Central start time
