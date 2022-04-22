Gray to the i.l., Otto recalled

The Texas Rangers, as expected, placed pitcher Jon Gray on the injured list today with a knee sprain. To take his place on the active roster, the Rangers have recalled pitcher Glenn Otto, who will be making the start for Texas tonight.

The Rangers had indicated yesterday that Gray would be i.l. bound for what the team hopes will be a short stint that will cost him one start, due to a slight strain of his MCL. Otto was announced previously as today’s starter, so the question was whether Gray to the i.l. and Otto being brought up would be the only move, or if Dennis Santana would be activated from the COVID list today, which would necessitate an additional move.

Spencer Howard is scheduled to start Sunday’s series finale, and a roster spot will have to be opened for him, so it is possible that Otto is sent back down after the start today. Its also possible, of course, that Otto stays up to make another start, or to bolster the bullpen, and someone else will be dropped from the active roster to make room for Howard.

Finally, the Rangers announced yesterday that Greg Holland, who had been designated for assignment earlier this week, cleared outright waivers, rejected an outright assignment and was released. Holland is now a free agent.