4-9 - Rangers enjoy comfortable 8-1 victory over Athletics

The Texas Rangers scored eight runs and the Oakland Athletics scored only once.

I do not have Apple TV+. I do not want Apple TV+. Because of that fact, I did not see tonight’s game. But, hey, a nice and relaxing easy win is always welcome.

Player of the Game: Probably Glenn Otto or maybe one of the people who hit a home run. I wouldn’t know.

Up Next: LHP Martin Perez will try to keep the wins coming for Texas against RHP Frankie Montas for Oakland. Saturday afternoon’s first pitch from Oakland Coliseum is scheduled for 3:07 pm CDT.