Minor league update for 4/22/22

Josh Stephan started for Down East, and gave the Ducks four innings of two run ball, allowing six hits and three walks while striking out two. Michael Brewer threw three shutout innings, walking one and striking out three. Destin Dotson struck out five batters in two shutout innings of work. Teodoro Ortega threw a scoreless tenth inning.

Alejandro Osuna had four singles, two stolen bases, and was caught stealing twice. Junior Paniagua had a single and a doulbe. Josy Galan had a hit, a stolen base and a walk.

Owen White went 4.1 IP, allowed four hits, four runs and four walks, and struck out four. Marc Church struck out one in 0.2 IP. Evan Carter had a hit. Keyber Rodriguez had two hits.

Cody Bradford had one of those really bad days at the office, allowing ten runs on six hits — including two home runs — four walks and a HBP, striking out three in 2.1 IP. Lucas Jacobsen continued to impress, striking out two in an inning of work.

Jonathan Ornelas had three hits. Blaine Crim homered.

Jake Latz also had a rough outing, giving up six runs on nine hits — including four home runs — while walking one and striking out four. Ryder Ryan threw two scoreless innings.

Bubba Thompson had a pair of hits. Davis Wendzel had a hit and a walk. Josh Smith had a hit and two walks.

