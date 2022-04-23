Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers are officially on a win streak for the first time this season.

The DMN’s Joe Hoyt writes about yesterday’s starter Glenn Otto squaring off (and winning) against his former high school teammate in A’s starter Adam Oller.

Hoyt also writes about Chris Woodward starting to find his go-to bullpen guys early on in the season.

Kennedi Landry’s gamestory touches on a similar topic with quotes from Otto after his strong 2022 ML debut.

The Rangers’ Marcus Semien is playing in his former home stadium this weekend and the Rangers are hoping he’s able to break out of his slow start.

And MLB dot com has a story on 20-year-old Japanese pitching phenom Rōki Sasaki, who looks like the next big NPB-to-MLB star in the making.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers continue their series with the A’s today at 3:07. Have a good weekend!