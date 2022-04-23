Game 14 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Oakland Athletics

Texas Rangers @ Oakland Athletics
Saturday, April 23, 2022, 3:07 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest Extra)
Oakland Coliseum
LHP Martin Perez vs. RHP Frankie Montas
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|ATHLETICS
|Brad Miller - LF
|Tony Kemp - LF
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Sheldon Neuse - 3B
|Corey Seager - SS
|Sean Murphy - C
|Mitch Garver - C
|Christian Bethancourt - 1B
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Stephen Piscotty - RF
|Kole Calhoun - RF
|Elvis Andrus - DH
|Adolis Garcia - CF
|Christian Lopes - 2B
|Willie Calhoun - DH
|Cristian Pache - CF
|Andy Ibanez - 3B
|Nick Allen - SS
|Martin Perez - LHP
|Frankie Montas - RHP
Go Rangers!
