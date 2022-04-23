 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 14 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Oakland Athletics

‘Teen time

By ghostofErikThompson
Texas Rangers v Oakland Athletics Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Texas Rangers @ Oakland Athletics

Saturday, April 23, 2022, 3:07 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest Extra)

Oakland Coliseum

LHP Martin Perez vs. RHP Frankie Montas

Today's Lineups

RANGERS ATHLETICS
Brad Miller - LF Tony Kemp - LF
Marcus Semien - 2B Sheldon Neuse - 3B
Corey Seager - SS Sean Murphy - C
Mitch Garver - C Christian Bethancourt - 1B
Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Stephen Piscotty - RF
Kole Calhoun - RF Elvis Andrus - DH
Adolis Garcia - CF Christian Lopes - 2B
Willie Calhoun - DH Cristian Pache - CF
Andy Ibanez - 3B Nick Allen - SS
Martin Perez - LHP Frankie Montas - RHP

Go Rangers!

