5-9 - Rangers swiftly snatch a 2-0 win from Athletics

The Texas Rangers scored two runs while the Oakland Athletics scored zero runs.

In a game that seemed to fly by where both team’s starting pitchers combined to allow just five hits total while tossing 13 1⁄3 innings between them, it was the Rangers that came out on top.

Tied 0-0 going into the 8th, it was Texas that broke through with Brad Miller finally driving in the go-ahead and eventual game-winning runs with a two-out, two-run RBI single. A’s starter Frankie Montas was the hard luck loser as he was pinned with both runs after 7 1⁄3 innings of 3-hit ball with just one walk and eight strikeouts.

Meanwhile, after allowing just one run last night, the Rangers held the A’s scoreless today as they did the improbable by taking two straight at Oakland Coliseum.

Player of the Game: A day after the Rangers got perhaps their best outing by a pitcher on the young season from Glenn Otto, the Rangers definitely got their best outing by a pitcher on the young season with Martin Perez tossing six shutout innings to become the first Texas starter to record an out beyond the fifth frame.

Perez finished with a line of 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K in the kind of outing we used to dream about when Perez was the club’s top pitching prospect for seemingly five years last decade.

Up Next: The Rangers will go for a sweep of the A’s on Sunday with RHP Spencer Howard back in the rotation Garrett Richards will open ahead of Howard for Texas opposite LHP Cole Irvin for Oakland.

First pitch in the finale from Oakland Coliseum is scheduled for 3:07 pm CDT.