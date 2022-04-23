Minor league update for 4/23/22

Larson Kindreich, the pride of Biola College, started for Down East. He struck out nine in four innings of work, walking four and striking out nine while allowing two hits and a run. Leury Tejada threw three shutout innings, allowing three hits. Gavin Collyer struck out one in a shutout inning.

Josy Galan had a homer, a walk, and two singles. Maximo Acosta had a single, a double, a walk and a steal. Marcus Smith had a pair of walks. Junior Paniagua had a single and a triple.

Down East box score

Hickory’s Mason Englert had a Quality Start today, allowing one run on a solo home run, walking one and striking out three in six innings. Angel Aponte had a pair of hits. Thomas Saggese had a hit.

Hickory box score

Jack Leiter had thrown two shutout innings and had retired the first to batters in the third before he issued a walk to Nick Loftin. What should have been an inning-ending groundout went through Justin Foscue’s legs for an error. Leiter then went single, double, double, and walk before he was lifted. Final line was 2.2 IP, 4 runs, 4 hits, 3 walks, 5 Ks. Fernery Ozuna allowed a pair of home runs in two innings, striking out two.

Jonathan Ornelas had three hits. Ezquiel Duran homered. Dustin Harris had a hit and a walk.

Frisco box score

Kohei Arihara also had a Quality Start, allowing one run in six innings. Hever Bueno allowed a run in 0.2 IP. Yerry Rodriguez got the final out of the game.

Bubba Thompson picked up a triple and a homer before leaving the game with an injury — according to a Twitter user, he gashed his head colliding with a wall in the field. Josh Smith had two singles and a double. Sam Huff had a pair of singles and a walk. Leody Taveras had a single.

Round Rock box score