Sunday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

The Texas Rangers felled the Oakland A’s yesterday by the score of 2-0.

Martin Perez excelled in his six inning outing in the win.

Chris Woodward, after the game, expressed frustration with the inconsistencies of how the slide rule and a player blocking a base is called.

Evan Grant was in Frisco to watch Jack Leiter start for the Roughriders.

At Rangers Today, Jeff Wilson has a Q&A with Rangers general manager Chris Young.

The DMN’s notes talk about Joe Barlow, Matt Bush, Garrett Richards, Spencer Howard, and Adolis Garcia, among other things.

At Fangraphs, David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column.