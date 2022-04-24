Texas Rangers lineup for April 24, 2022 against the Oakland A’s: starting pitchers are Garrett Richards for the Rangers and Cole Irvin for the A’s.

Texas tries for their very first sweep of the season today, though day game series finales in Oakland feel like they rarely go well for the Rangers. But we shall stay positive. Chris Woodward is going with his righty-heavy lineup against A’s starting Cole Irvin.

The pitching situation today is a bit cloudy. Garrett Richards was announced as the “opener” last night. Spencer Howard was previously said to be starting on Sunday, and the fact that they haven’t said that Richards is an opener but didn’t say it is a “bullpen game” leads me to believe that Howard is likely to come in behind Richards.

However, Howard wasn’t mentioned last night as coming in behind Richards, nor has he, at least as of now, been announced as having been activated from the injured list, where he was placed due to a blister. I’m wondering if a decision hasn’t been made yet about whether Howard is ready to be activated or not, with that decision potentially being made closer to game time.

UPDATE — And Howard has now been activated. So presumably he goes after Richards.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garver — DH

Garcia — RF

Lowe — 1B

Heim — C

Solak — LF

Culberson — 3B

White — CF

3:07 p.m. Central start time.