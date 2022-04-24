Howard, Santana active, Snyder down

The Texas Rangers have activated pitcher Spencer Howard from the 10 day injured list and pitcher Dennis Santana from the COVID list, the team announced today. To make room for them on the active roster, the Rangers have placed pitcher Spencer Patton on the injured list with a right oblique strain, and have optioned pitcher Nick Snyder to AAA Round Rock.

In addition, while not announced as part of these deals, Matt Moore has, presumably, been added to the 40 man roster. Moore did not have to be on the 40 man roster while Santana was on the COVID list, since if you have a player on the COVID list you can bring up a player who is not on your 40 man roster to fill in, but with Santana’s return, Moore either had to be added or returned to the minors.

The activation of Howard, who was announced previously as today’s starter (though Garrett Richards will be opening), was anticipated, and Santana was expected to be activated a couple of days ago, so neither of these moves are surprising. I hadn’t heard anything about a Patton injury, but oblique strains often take a while to heal, so he could be on the shelf for a while.

As for Snyder, he returns to Round Rock, with the fact that he has options and that the team wants to be cautious with his workload early on likely resulting in him being the one to be sent down.