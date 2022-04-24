Game 15 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Oakland Athletics

Texas Rangers @ Oakland Athletics
Sunday, April 24, 2022, 3:07 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
Oakland Coliseum
RHP Garrett Richards (followed by RHP Spencer Howard) vs. LHP Cole Irvin
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|ATHLETICS
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Tony Kemp - 2B
|Corey Seager - SS
|Sheldon Neuse - 3B
|Mitch Garver - DH
|Sean Murphy - C
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Seth Brown - 1B
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Stephen Piscotty - RF
|Jonah Heim - C
|Austin Allen - DH
|Nick Solak - LF
|Billy McKinney - LF
|Charlie Culberson - 3B
|Nick Allen - SS
|Eli White - CF
|Mickey McDonald - CF
|Garrett Richards - RHP
|Cole Irvin - LHP
Go Rangers!
