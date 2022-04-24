 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game 15 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Oakland Athletics

To sweep a Coliseum

By ghostofErikThompson
/ new
Texas Rangers v Oakland Athletics Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Texas Rangers @ Oakland Athletics

Sunday, April 24, 2022, 3:07 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

Oakland Coliseum

RHP Garrett Richards (followed by RHP Spencer Howard) vs. LHP Cole Irvin

Today's Lineups

RANGERS ATHLETICS
Marcus Semien - 2B Tony Kemp - 2B
Corey Seager - SS Sheldon Neuse - 3B
Mitch Garver - DH Sean Murphy - C
Adolis Garcia - RF Seth Brown - 1B
Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Stephen Piscotty - RF
Jonah Heim - C Austin Allen - DH
Nick Solak - LF Billy McKinney - LF
Charlie Culberson - 3B Nick Allen - SS
Eli White - CF Mickey McDonald - CF
Garrett Richards - RHP Cole Irvin - LHP

Go Rangers!

Loading comments...