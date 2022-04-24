Minor league update for 4/24/22

Down East fell down big early, with Winston Santos allowing five runs, Damian Mendoza allowing five runs, and Nick Lockhart allowing two runs. Anthony Hoopii-Tuianetoa had three walks and three Ks in 1.2 scoreless innings.

Derwin Barreto and Daniel Mateo each had two hits and two walks. Alejandro Osuna had two hits and a walk.

Hickory won 1-0 behind a strong start from T.K. Roby, who walked two and allowed three hits in five innings, striking out five. Marc Church threw two scoreless innings, striking out two. Thomas Saggese had two hits. Chris Seise had a hit. Aaron Zavala had two walks.

Cole Ragans started for Frisco. 5 IP, 3 runs, 4 hits (including a home run), 2 walks, 6 Ks. Kyle Gowdy allowed a run in one inning. Chase Lee threw 1.1 scoreless innings.

Jonathan Ornelas homered. Dustin Harris had a walk and a double. Justin Foscue doubled. Ezequiel Duran singled.

A.J. Alexy started for Round Rock and had command issues, it appears. Alexy needed 82 pithces to go three innings, allowing just two runs on five hits and five walks (along with a wild pitch), striking out six. Jason Bahr also allowed two runs on five hits in three innings, but walked one and struck out five.

Josh Smith and Davis Wendzel each homered. Leody Taveras tripled. Sherten Apostel doubled.

