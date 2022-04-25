2022 Texas Rangers Recap Vol. 2

2022 Texas Rangers Record: 5-10

Rangers Series Record: 1-4

The Rangers had a much better week.

After Monday’s off day, they headed into Seattle... where they promptly lost the first two games of the series.

But they then avoided getting swept by the Mariners, won the final game of the series and then didn’t stop there.

They managed to grab not only the first series win of the 2022 season but they also strung together three wins to have their first winning streak of the season too. And while Sunday’s loss broke the streak and kept them from their first sweep, it was still a well pitched game, especially with the terrible strike zone, and they almost managed a come back with two outs in the ninth of a 2-0 game.

Two amazing defensive highlights also came from the Seattle series, the Rangers turned a triple play for the first time since 2018. Almost single-handedly by Nathaniel Lowe.

Triple Play Alert pic.twitter.com/BJvTXiDBY9 — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 21, 2022

Then we got to witness Adolis Garcia fly:

Adolis is actually Superman. pic.twitter.com/jnDK9aWZc6 — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 22, 2022

This week the Rangers come back home for four games against in-state rival the Houston Astros and then a weekend series against the reigning World Series champs, the Atlanta Braves.