Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Kennedi Landry writes that, despite a solid return to the mound, one mistake pitch doomed Spencer Howard and halted the Texas Rangers‘ chance at a sweep in Oakland.

Joseph Hoyt observes that Marcus Semien’s bat trending up while Mitch Garver remains mired in a slump.

The Viper Chase Lee joined Jeff Wilson at Rangers Today to talk about the first year of his professional baseball career.

Hoyt notes that only an outfield collision can halt Bubba Thompson as the 2017 first-rounder needed stitches above his left eye following a red hot start in Triple-A.

And, R.J. Anderson takes a look at the 2023 free agent class which should be of note to the Rangers if they continue to try to spend through it.

